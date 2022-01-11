Crime Stoppers celebrates 35 years

January is Crime Stoppers Month.

This year marks 35 years of the organization in the Central Okanagan since it was incorporated in April, 1987.

Since that time, close to 31 thousand tips have been received.

Just under 3,000 arrests have been made with 761 charges laid.

Over 88 million dollars in illegal drugs and over 5.1 million dollars in property has been recovered.

In the 35 years that the program has been operating, 988 rewards have been approved worth $325,000.