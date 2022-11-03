Crime Stoppers fundraiser

Join us N﻿ovember 18, 2022, 6pm! Dinner buffet (massive), live auction, a who-dun-it jewelry heist, 50/50 draw & live music from Kelowna's amazing Rhindress duo. The event takes place at the amazing Oakmont Room at the centrally located Kelowna Golf & Country Club on Glenmore Drive. If you’re a small business, what better way to host a Christmas/holiday party?

Get the word out! Limited tickets are available for this special fundraiser!

E﻿scape the cold and join a night of great fun for a good cause!! Tickets are only $100!

CASH BAR. Please party responsibly ~ have a planned ride home after consuming alcohol.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers (COCS) collects anonymous information from the community to help local RCMP solve crimes and arrest wanted persons.

T﻿his fundraiser will help COCS Society offer tipsters up to $2,000. The society also connects with the community at local events to help promote safety, reduce theft and offer volunteer opportunities for those looking to help with crime reduction in the Central Okanagan.

Click here to buy tickets! Roaring 20's Dine & Dance Fundraiser Tickets, Fri, 18 Nov 2022 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite