Crime Stoppers hoping to help West Kelowna RCMP nab alleged thief and fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP are hoping members of the public are able to identify an alleged thief.

The suspect is said to have stolen a debit card from a vehicle in West Kelowna in December 2022. Officers say he was able to use the card fraudulently at three different locations and was witnessed getting into a Volkswagen Jetta that was possibly stolen on December 22, 2022. The man was then said to have been spotted arriving at the Money Mart in Kelowna in the stolen vehicle but later fled from RCMP members.

If you can identify the suspect pictured or know his location, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.