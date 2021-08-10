iHeartRadio

Crime Stoppers looking public help locating woman wanted on province-wide warrant

FIRTH, Janine - Photo

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 10, 2021. 

Janine Renata Firth is wanted for one count of trafficking a controlled substance. 

Firth is described as a 38-year-old non-white female, 5’7” tall and 157 lbs.  She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. 

If you see her, do not approach her.  Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

