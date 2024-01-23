Crime Stoppers unsolved crime: West Kelowna RCMP searching for assault and robbery suspect

West Kelowna RCMP seek the public’s assistance to help identify a male involved in an assault / robbery on September 28, 2023. A second suspect was called to the residence and police would like to identity the male in the photos who is described as a large 6’2” athletic-built male, approximately 250 pounds with shaved dark hair. He is between 40-55 years of age and was wearing a black hoodie with a white “Metal Mulisha” logo on the front, dark blue jeans, black work boots, black gloves and driving a large white pick-up truck.

