Crisis Negotiators Deployed for Barricaded Suspect in Kelowna

RCMP Crisis Negotiators were called in yesterday to assist with reports of an armed man barricaded in a Kelowna residence.

Around 4:45 PM Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a man, believed to be armed with a handgun, in the area of Glenmore and Kane roads.

Investigation led police to a residence in the 700-block of Leathead.

An area of containment was formed and efforts were made to call occupants out of the home. Several persons exited the house, but the suspect refused to leave.

Police report the 51-year-old male suspect from Kelowna surrendered peacfully in the early hours of Tuesday and was taken into custody without further incident. He faces a number of potential charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.