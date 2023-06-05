Cristall and Price to participate in 2023 NHL Scouting Combine

Kelowna Rockets players Andrew Cristall and Caden Price are two of 106 prospects invited to participate in the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine presented by adidas at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo.

The combine, which will run June 4-10, gives the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2023 draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29.

“The NHL Combine is a rite of passage on a players’ path to the NHL and is an event that NHL clubs and prospects look forward to participating in,” NHL Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said.

The NHL combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it’s a week full of interviews, medicals and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game.”

There will be 65 forwards, 34 defensemen, and seven goalies attending the combine. All are listed in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders presented by BioSteel.

Click here to view the list of players attending the combine

Teams can have 1-on-1 interviews with the prospects at KeyBank Center from June 5-9. The medical examinations will take place June 7, and seven of the 11 fitness tests will take place at HarborCenter on June 10 (standing height/wingspan, standing horizontal jump, force plate vertical jump, bench press, pro agility test, pull ups, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test).

Cristall and Price are expected to be higher selections in the NHL Draft set for later this month, on the final rankings Cristall was ranked 15th among North American skaters, while Price was ranked 47th. Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc, who was not invited to the combine, is ranked 220th.