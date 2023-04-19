Cristall named to Team Canada U18 leadership group

PHOTO CREDIT HOCKEY CANADA

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall was named an alternate captain for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team which will compete at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

The squad will be captained by Cam Allen (Guelph Storm), while Cristall's fellow alternate will be Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack).

Canada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. It will also take on Germany on April 21, Slovakia on April 23 and Czechia on April 24 to round out the preliminary round before the tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on April 30. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partners, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Team Canada games.

For more information on the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, please visit the official tournament website at 2023.U18worlds.hockey.