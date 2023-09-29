Cristall returned to Rockets from Capitals training camp

The Washington Capitals announced today that 18-year-old forward Andrew Cristall has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2023-24 season.

Cristall was picked 40th overall in the second round by Washington at the 2023 NHL Draft, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps in July.

"We haven't had a player like this on our team since Leon Draisaitl was here in 2015," said Rockets president and general manager on Cristall's skill.

"Andrew is a unique player in our league, simply because he's an offensive player that every time he has the puck something is going to happen."

It's expected that he will be in the lineup tomorrow when the Rockets welcome the WHL's newest team, the Wenatchee Wild, to Prospera Place on Saturday, September 30.

He played in Washington's preseason game on Thursday night, helping the caps down the Detroit Red Wings 4-3. He logged 12:15 of ice time and picked up an assist on Rasmus Sandin's goal.

Cristall was awarded the Rockets 2023 MVP award after posting a team-leading 95 points (39G, 56A) over 54 games, appearing on the scoresheet in 44 games and producing 28 multi-point performances. Despite missing 14 games due to injury, Cristall led the Rockets in a variety of offensive categories, including goals (39), assists (56), power play assists (24), plus/minus (+18) and game-winning goals (6).

With Cristall back, all active players on the Rockets roster have returned from NHL camps.