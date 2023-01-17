Csek Creative expands to Calgary with agency partnership

Csek Creative and Vovia announced a strategic partnership that will bring together two leading creative and media agencies.

Csek Creative, a full-service creative agency based in Kelowna, has built a reputation for crafting compelling brand stories and delivering standout creative campaigns for its clients. Vovia, a Calgary-based performance media and analytics firm is known for its expertise in data-driven marketing and for driving measurable results for its clients.

Together, Csek Creative and Vovia will offer clients a combination of creative and strategic thinking, backed by data-driven insights. The partnership will allow both agencies to expand their capabilities and offer an even wider range of services to their clients. This partnership means each agency will actually be in each other's markets with a presence.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vovia," said Nikki Csek, CEO of Csek Creative. "Their expertise in data-driven marketing complements our focus on creative storytelling, and we believe this partnership will allow us to offer our clients an unparalleled level of service."

"Csek Creative is a leader in the creative space, and we are excited to join forces with them," said Susan Murphy, CEO of Vovia. "We believe this partnership will allow us to expand our service offering, creating even greater value and success for our clients. Csek Creative and Vovia will begin working together immediately and are excited to bring their combined expertise to bear for their clients."