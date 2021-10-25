CSRD Board initiates process for vaccine policy

To support and enhance B.C.’s pandemic response, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be developing a policy to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees and elected officials.

The Board has directed staff to bring the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy forward for review at the November 18, 2021, Regular Board Meeting.

“Health officials and scientists in Canada, and around the world, agree the best way to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities is to be fully vaccinated. This proposed policy will help to protect everyone in our workplaces,” says Charles Hamilton, Chief Administrative Officer.

“The CSRD has already strongly encouraged staff to be vaccinated, not only to protect their personal health, but to ensure the safety and well-being of their colleagues and members of the public. Implementing a vaccination policy provides an added layer of protection for our communities,” adds Hamilton.

By developing this policy, the CSRD continues to align itself with recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer. It also follows the recent announcement that all BC public sector employees are required to be vaccinated. Mandatory vaccine policies have also been implemented by other large employers such as WorkSafe BC, the City of Vancouver and the Capital Regional District.

As part of the proposed policy, the CSRD will determine a process and timeline for employees to provide proof of vaccination, as well as providing accommodations for the few employees who are unable to be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons.

In another step to limit the spread of COVID-19, the CSRD Board also approved a motion to continue to defer all non-essential meetings until the Province determines it is safe to advance to Step 4 of its Restart Plan.