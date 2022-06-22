CSRD closes pair of parks due to rising water levels
High water has forced the temporary closure of two Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) parks
The locations now closed to the public:
- Sandy Beach, located at 2475 Blind Bay Road, Blind Bay
- Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park, located at 1014 Wharf Rd, Scotch Creek
The parks will re-open once the water level drops to safe levels.
The CSRD says they apreciate residents staying out of these parks and obeying the closures at this time.
