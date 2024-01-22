CSRD funds upgrades to Falkland Stampede Grounds

Thanks to funding support from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), it won’t be the last rodeo at the Falkland Stampede Grounds.

Board Directors unanimously approved funding up to $466,543 for repairs and upgrades to the grounds, which has played host to the Falkland Stampede for more than 85 years.

“It’s literally the heartbeat to Falkland and the Regional Area,” said Electoral Area D Director Dean Trumbley during the Board discussion.

Needed upgrades include fencing replacement along Highway 97, updates to electrical systems, and improvements to the grandstand and concession areas.

Some portions of the ground were in such a state of disrepair that Interior Health had expressed serious concern to the Falkland and District Community Association.

“If some of these things are not corrected, it could potentially shut down the grounds and kill the rodeo,” noted Trumbley.

The CSRD funds will be drawn from the CSRD’s Strategic Priorities Community Works Fund. The Falkland and District Community Association will be contributing $100,000 of in-kind labour and support to the project.

With the funding now secured, work on the project will begin immediately. It is hoped that repairs and upgrades can be completed in time for the 104th Falkland Stampede event, set for May 18-20, 2024.