CSRD names new Chief Administrative Officer

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer, John MacLean, into the top leadership role for the organization.

MacLean takes on his new role with the CSRD beginning November 7, 2022. He is currently the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Cariboo Regional District, where he has been based in Williams Lake, BC since 2017.

Committed to public service, MacLean has also been CAO for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, as well as working in administrative roles in Cache Creek, Barrhead, Summer Village of Alberta Beach and Stettler, AB.

He is a past-president of the Local Government Management Association of BC, with education and training in local government administration and commerce.

“I am looking forward to serving the Columbia Shuswap by using the skills I have developed in my previous roles, as well as by learning, consulting and collaborating with the citizens who live here,” says MacLean.

MacLean points to his abilities in creating award-winning partnerships with organizations such as the Tri Regional District Fuel Reduction Project and Carbon Neutral Kootenays. He has proven experience in Emergency Management, leading the Cariboo Regional District through response and recovery from major wildfires in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

“We are delighted to introduce John MacLean to our region. His track record of efficient and collaborative service delivery, and effective leadership, will continue to build on the CSRD’s reputation as a dynamic, forward-thinking regional government,” says CSRD Board Chair Kevin Flynn.