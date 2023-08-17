iHeartRadio

CSRD offering way to help shelter evacuees of wildfire


Anyone who has a place in the Shuswap is being encouraged by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to sign up and offer shelter to those evacuated by fires.

If you have a place in the Shuswap to stay, fill out this ACCOMMODATION FORM

The CSRD thanks the North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce for helping collect this information.

