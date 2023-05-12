CSRD says high temperatures boosting snow melt, increasing river flood risk

Predicted high temperatures this weekend and into next week will likely result in an increase in the levels of rivers, creeks and streams for the Shuswap.

This may increase flooding concerns, as the hot weather will accelerate the high-elevation snow melt, increasing the volume and rate of water flow throughout local watersheds.

The Salmon River remains a particular concern. Although water levels have dropped over the past few days, this expected additional run-off may push flood waters higher than in previous weeks.

The Shuswap Emergency Program will keep an Emergency Operations Centre activated to a level one (or lowest) level over the weekend as we monitor the situation.

The Shuswap Emergency Program continues to make sand and bags available to residents looking to protect their homes and outbuildings from flooding.

Sand and bags are available at these locations:

Silver Creek Fire Hall, 1577 Salmon River Road, Silver Creek

Falkland Fire Hall, 2915 Gyp Road, Falkland.

Salmon Arm Public Works Yard at 100-30th Street SE, with the sand pile located in the parking lot adjacent to the Little Mountain Sports Fields.

To report low levels of sand and bags at these sites, please call 250-833-3350.

With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Ensure children and pets are always supervised.

Lake levels in the Shuswap will continue to rise but still have significant capacity for more water. With the anticipated warm weather, there may be a significant number of boaters on the lakes. Boat operators are reminded that spring run off increases the level of debris in local lakes. Slow down and use extreme caution when boating to avoid collisions with logs or branches.