CSRD stops issuing fireworks permits during Provincial fire ban

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will not be issuing any permits for fireworks given the extreme concern over the fire risk and the provincial fire ban currently in place.

This policy will apply to all fireworks permit applications across the region until the Province removes its ban on fireworks. Exemptions will not be made for Canada Day.

The Province will sometimes issue exemptions to fireworks bans. In order to legally set off fireworks during a Provincial ban on fireworks, the CSRD must first approve the permit before the Province determines if they will grant an exemption.

A decision to refuse to issue any fireworks permits was not taken lightly by the CSRD, who consulted fire chiefs from around the region for their views. Fire chiefs in the area expressed serious concerns with permitting any fireworks, even for events where fireworks are launched from boats or barges on local lakes.

This is because embers from fireworks can travel long distances depending on wind conditions. CSRD fire crews have previously had to extinguish embers that have blown onto land from these types of fireworks displays.

“Our fire chiefs are our trained experts, and they are just not comfortable with any fireworks this year,” says Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services for the CSRD. “We take no pleasure in doing this, but this type of entertainment is just not worth the risk to people’s homes and properties, given the high degree of wildfire risk we are seeing this year.”

The CSRD decision means that no fireworks can be lawfully set off within its Electoral Areas boundaries until further notice. CSRD fireworks applications do not apply to properties within local municipalities, including the Town of Golden, City of Revelstoke, District of Sicamous and City of Salmon Arm. Those municipalities have jurisdiction over fireworks permits within their municipal boundaries.