This is Black History Month.

Joseph Otoo was born in Ghana but now calls Kelowna home.

He doesn't like the word 'culture'.

"Culture isn't meant to separate people. It isn't meant to say you are in this box, and I am in this box. We don't mix. It is supposed to be a melting pot. Canada is supposed to be the greatest stew that ever existed with all of our ingredients. All of our spices mixed together...that's what it is supposed to be".

He calls himself a 'Gh-nadian'.

"I am too black to be a real Canadian and too Canadian to be real African", Otoo said with a chuckle.