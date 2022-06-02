Curbing gang violence in Kelowna
In an effort to curb gang violence in Kelowna, the RCMP have made several arrests.
The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was brought in from the Lower Mainland and stopped over 100 vehicles over four days.
They seized several weapons and over 30 thousand dollars in cash.
Two BB guns were also found that were altered to shoot live ammunition.
Officers also located a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on a warrant for a robbery committed in Penticton.
Delay in roundabout completionMotorists should avoid area during 7 am to 5 pm.
Housing market 'normalizing'Just under 17 hundred homes exchanged hands in May.
Slow start to wildfire seasonFire hazard expected to remain low through early summer.
Murder victim identified/RCMP looking for truck60 year-old man faces second degree murder charges.
Summerland Landfill receives upgrades to oil recycling facilitiesBC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that the District of Summerland received a grant from BCUOMA that provided Summerland Sanitary Landfill, located at 17202 Bathville Road, with a second 20 ft modified sea container to manage the responsible collection and storage of returned used oil and antifreeze materials.
Up we go!Gas prices on the rise.
Record breaking $123 grand raised for the Y300 riders raised cash for less fortunate youth.