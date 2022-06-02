Curbing gang violence in Kelowna

In an effort to curb gang violence in Kelowna, the RCMP have made several arrests.

The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was brought in from the Lower Mainland and stopped over 100 vehicles over four days.

They seized several weapons and over 30 thousand dollars in cash.

Two BB guns were also found that were altered to shoot live ammunition.

Officers also located a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on a warrant for a robbery committed in Penticton.