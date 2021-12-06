Curbside collection and winter conditions

The Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds you to please be patient with respect to your waste collection during winter weather events.

During times of heavy snowfall, or excessive inclement weather and icy roadways, if your garbage, yard waste or recycling collection is missed on your regular collection day, please leave your carts out until collection occurs. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back in to your home until they have been emptied.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office says safety is paramount, not only for collection staff and their vehicles, but also for residents. Slippery un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snowbanks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

With yard waste collection extended until Dec 31, the waste contractor shares carts don’t empty properly if the contents are packed too tight and become frozen, so it’s important especially at this time of year where freezing is common, to keep it loose.

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in general to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them. Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.

Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk or bike lane. (Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and for you.)

Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snowplows- do not place carts in a location where the snowplow will hit them.

Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m.

Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when cart is tipped.

The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car, or other cart - an arm’s length spacing is required between each cart.

Do not place carts behind or on top of snowbanks.

General Safety: As the waste collection carts are equipped with wheels, please use extra caution when wheeling them in snowy and icy conditions.

For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or www.rdco.com/recycle.