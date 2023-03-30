Curbside Collection of Large Items coming for RDOS

Large Item Collection in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will take place on a designated day in April in the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, Village of Keremeos and in Electoral Areas “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, “E”, “F”, “G”, and “I”, including Apex Residents.

Large Item Collection will take place on the regularly scheduled day for curbside collection. Collection of large items will also occur in Apex this year. A maximum of two acceptable items will be picked up.

Acceptable items include:

Furniture

Large appliances: no hot water tanks; refrigeration units must not contain food

Mattresses

Cat towers

Gym equipment

Barbeques: hoses, tanks, and dripping trays with oil must be removed or are not accepted

Area carpets with a bound edge or fringe: must be rolled, taped securely, and under six (6) feet or 1.8 metres

Blinds: taped securely; cords removed and under six (6) feet

Not accepted:

Building materials

Kitchen/bathroom cabinets or fixtures

Doors

Toilets

Hot water tanks

Electronics

Carpets

Gas or battery-powered equipment

Concrete blocks

Hot tubs and lids

Any items weighing more than 90 kg (200 lbs)

Full list of accepted items: www.rdos.bc.ca/curbside.

City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos specific information: check your curbside collection calendar and municipal website

Apex residents: www.rdos.bc.ca/apex

Tips to ensure items are collected:

For safety reasons, fridges and freezers with locking doors must have the door removed and placed next to the unit prior to its collection. Pressurized fridge and freezer doors do not require removal.

Mattresses and box springs count as two separate items. Please bag rodent or mold-infested mattresses.

The Town of Osoyoos Large Item Collection program does not accept appliances containing Freon (fridges, freezers, and Air Conditioning (AC) units).

Schedule for 2023 Large Item Collection for rural residents:

April 7: Area “B”, Area “G”, Village of Keremeos

April 10: Area “C”, Town of Oliver for properties located north of Fairview Road and Park Drive

April 14: Town of Oliver for properties located south of Fairview Road and Park Drive

April 11: Area “A”, Town of Osoyoos

April 12: Area “D” and Area “I”

April 13: Area “E”, Area “F”, and Upper Carmi

April 17 - 21: City of Penticton (regular curbside collection day)

April 26: Apex

Place accepted large items to the curb before 7:00 am on your Large Item Collection day. Collection dates are also listed on your curbside calendar.

If an item has not been collected by the end of the day, please call Waste Connections of Canada and leave a message: 250-490-3888 (toll-free 1-866-998-4888) or email csrpenticton@wasteconnections.com.

Please include your address and contact information.