Curbside collection suspended until further notice

Due to extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling is suspended until further notice. The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna is also closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to bring their carts back in from the curb if they were brought out today. Given the dynamic fire situation in the region, all residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks. Wherever possible, please store garbage, yard waste and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of your home where it may pose a fire risk.

For up to date information on waste collection, please visit rdco.com/recycle or download the Recycle Coach app for notifications.