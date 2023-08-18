Curbside collection suspended until further notice
Due to extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling is suspended until further notice. The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna is also closed until further notice.
Residents are asked to bring their carts back in from the curb if they were brought out today. Given the dynamic fire situation in the region, all residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks. Wherever possible, please store garbage, yard waste and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of your home where it may pose a fire risk.
For up to date information on waste collection, please visit rdco.com/recycle or download the Recycle Coach app for notifications.
-
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
-
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
-
Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park closeDue to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.
-
Canada Post delivery services impacted by wildfiresCanada Post Media Advisory: Delivery services in some parts of British Columbia affected due to wildfires
-
Extreme fire hazard forces closure of majority of regional parksThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.
-
Evacuation Alert Upper Park Rill WildfireAn Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of wildfire.
-
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the entire Rose Valley Water Service AreaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
-
BC Premier David Eby statement on wildfire situation in BC"Our hearts are with the people, communities and First Nations adversely affected by wildfires in B.C. It was a devastating evening fighting fires and working to protect people and homes, with extremely difficult and rapidly evolving conditions continuing today.
-
stay of Okanagan Lake: RCMPThe Kelowna RCMP is directing citizens to stay off Okanagan Lake and out of the way of aircraft fighting the fires.