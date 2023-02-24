Curbside recycling contamination high, financial penalties piling up: RDCO says

Costly financial penalties are being imposed on some Central Okanagan local governments by Recycle BC. And we’ll see more unless some residents improve their curbside recycling habits.

Recycling is contaminated when material that is not accepted for collection under Recycle BC guidelines ends up in the curbside recycling system. Waste audits conducted regularly by Recycle BC show contamination in the regions curbside recycling carts average around 8%, well above allowable levels of 3%.

RDCO Manager of Engineering Services Travis Kendel says “Garbage doesn’t belong in your recycling cart. When the Regional District finds unacceptable items, we provide education and if there is a lot, we’ll refuse to collect the cart. Despite our best-efforts contamination still gets through, and there is a cost to that.” In the last quarter of 2022 a total of $55,000 in penalties from Recycle BC where applied to the City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna.

Kendel adds, “While it’s encouraging to see most residents on the curbside recycling program doing their best to follow the recycling guidelines, there’s still unacceptable items being tossed in the carts, items such as books, scrap metal, plastic toys, plastic bags, and glass. Last year, hundreds of carts were left at the curb, not picked up due to excessive contamination. Nearly ten thousand carts had contamination that required education material to be provided to the resident. This year we plan to advance our enforcement strategy. We’re going to leave more carts behind, pursue more fines for violators, and continue to put responsibility on the resident to keep garbage out of recycling.”

The most common recycling contaminants are:

Household garbage

Scrap metal

Durable plastics such as laundry baskets, toys, tarps, garden hoses

Books

Construction material

Textiles such as clothes, shoes, bedding, pillows

Hazardous waste such as electronics, propane tanks

Depot only material such as plastic bags, Styrofoam, glass and other flexible plastic packaging

To find out more about what to recycle in your curbside cart or at a depot, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App, or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.