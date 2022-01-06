Curbside waste pickup could be delayed

With the large dump of snow expected through the region over the next few days, the Regional Waste Reduction Office asks that you be patient with your waste collection during winter weather events.

Large accumulations of snow on area roads may delay collection. Winter conditions could affect regular pick-up times. Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. on your collection day to allow for earlier or later pick-ups. If your collection is missed during a snow event, please leave your carts out for collection and they will be picked up as soon as possible and is safe to do so. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back in to your home until they have been emptied.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds everyone that safety is paramount, not only for collection staff and their vehicles, but also for residents. Slippery or un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snowbanks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in general to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them. Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.