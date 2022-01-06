Curbside waste pickup could be delayed
With the large dump of snow expected through the region over the next few days, the Regional Waste Reduction Office asks that you be patient with your waste collection during winter weather events.
Large accumulations of snow on area roads may delay collection. Winter conditions could affect regular pick-up times. Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. on your collection day to allow for earlier or later pick-ups. If your collection is missed during a snow event, please leave your carts out for collection and they will be picked up as soon as possible and is safe to do so. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back in to your home until they have been emptied.
The Regional Waste Reduction Office reminds everyone that safety is paramount, not only for collection staff and their vehicles, but also for residents. Slippery or un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible.
As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snowbanks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.
In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in general to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them. Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.
- Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk or bike lane. (Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and for you.)
- Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snowplows- do not place carts in a location where the snowplow will hit them.
- Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m.
- Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when cart is tipped.
- The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car, or other cart - an arm’s length spacing is required between each cart.
- Do not place carts behind or on top of snowbanks.
- General Safety: As the waste collection carts are equipped with wheels, please use extra caution when wheeling them in snowy and icy conditions.