Curling Club transforming into indoor skate park for limited time

Greater Vernon Recreation Services says the Vernon Curling Club is now home to a temporary indoor skatepark.

The skatepark opened Wedenesday (June 29), and will be available for public use Monday to Friday, 5 – 8 pm (excluding holidays), until August 19. For those who are just learning how to skateboard, a Beginner Hour is reserved from 5 - 6 p.m., followed by an open skate session from 6 - 8 p.m.

Clint Hardie from Okanagan Skate Co. helped lead a crowd funding initiative with Nathan Fisher of Pop Mode Board Supply to purchase materials needed to build a variety of features for the park. A crew of carpenters volunteered their time to build ramps and boxes.

“We are excited to see this project, driven by the community, become a hub for the sport. A place to learn, connect with other skaters, and have fun. Through recreation, we improve quality of life,” said Tima Coad, Recreation Programmer.

Those who would like to use the skatepark are asked to stop by the Recreation Centre front desk to sign a waiver. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign for them. The skater will then receive a Skateboard Access Pass free of charge that they will show to the Park Supervisor each time they attend.

It’s important to note that the indoor park is for skateboards only. No scooters, roller blades or other equipment is permitted. Helmets are mandatory for all skaters and pads are recommended.

To view program sessions, visit www.gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then click Sports Drop-In. No pre-registration is needed.