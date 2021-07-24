Current Wildfire Situation in B.C. as of 7pm Friday July 23

Press release:

Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development

Emergency Management BC

*Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 258

Since April 1, 2021:

1,197 wildfires

376,436 hectares burned

* Active fires by fire centre:

Cariboo: 40

Coastal: seven

Kamloops: 95

Northwest: four

Prince George: 48

Southeast: 64

Crews and equipment:

Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,320 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)

Out-of-province firefighters: 94

Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 200

Evacuations:

Evacuation Orders: 57 (-1)

Evacuation Alerts: 76 (-2)

Properties:

Number of properties on order: 4,923 (-161)

Number of properties on alert: 16,458 (-1,031)

Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:

Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero

Northwest: two (-1) orders and five (+1) alerts

Northeast: four orders and 14 (-2) alerts

Central: 45 (+1) orders and 48 alerts

Southeast: six (-1) orders and seven (-1) alerts

Southwest: zero orders and two alerts

For real-time updates on evacuation alerts and orders, visit: https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC

For the latest wildfire information, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca