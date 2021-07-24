Current Wildfire Situation in B.C. as of 7pm Friday July 23
Press release:
Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development
Emergency Management BC
*Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 258
Since April 1, 2021:
1,197 wildfires
376,436 hectares burned
* Active fires by fire centre:
Cariboo: 40
Coastal: seven
Kamloops: 95
Northwest: four
Prince George: 48
Southeast: 64
Crews and equipment:
Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,320 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)
Out-of-province firefighters: 94
Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 200
Evacuations:
Evacuation Orders: 57 (-1)
Evacuation Alerts: 76 (-2)
Properties:
Number of properties on order: 4,923 (-161)
Number of properties on alert: 16,458 (-1,031)
Orders and alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
Vancouver Island Central Coast: zero
Northwest: two (-1) orders and five (+1) alerts
Northeast: four orders and 14 (-2) alerts
Central: 45 (+1) orders and 48 alerts
Southeast: six (-1) orders and seven (-1) alerts
Southwest: zero orders and two alerts
For real-time updates on evacuation alerts and orders, visit: https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC
For the latest wildfire information, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca