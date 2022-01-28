Cutting back on logging in Okanagan

Logging in the Okanagan will continue, but not at it's current pace.

The new allowable annual cut level for the Okanagan Timber Supply Area is 2,462,800 cubic metres. It's a decrease of approximately 20% which included an increase to allow salvage of stands affected by the mountain pine beetle, and 7% below the AAC set in 2006, prior to the mountain pine beetle epidemic.

Numerous comments were received from First Nations, licensees and residents of the TSA, regarding this determination. The new AAC accounts for Indigenous Peoples forestry principles, limits on harvesting in community watersheds, wildlife habitat and a national park reserve area.

Kelowna is the major population centre in this Timber Supply Area, which also includes Armstrong, Chase, Coldstream, Enderby, Kelowna, Keremeos, Lake Country, Lumby, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Spallumcheen, Summerland, Vernon, West Kelowna and the unincorporated areas of north and south Okanagan.

The major tree species in the area are Douglas fir, lodgepole pine, spruce and balsam.