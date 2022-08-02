Cyclist dead after collision with vehicle in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a collision which resulted in the death of a cyclist.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., frontline officers from the West Kelowna RCMP, along with EHS and West Kelowna Fire Rescue personnel responded to a collision between a small SUV and a bicycle in the 2100 block of Horizon Drive, West Kelowna. Despite the efforts of first responders, the cyclist, a West Kelowna man in his 60s, died of his injuries.

The West Kelowna RCMP, supported by the RCMP Collision Analyst, is continuing the investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area and has dashcam footage of the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and quote file number 2022-47898.