Cyclist discovered deceased in Summerland

On February 12, 2020 at 1:42 p.m., Summerland RCMP and partnering emergency services responded to reports of a downed adult male cyclist on Dale Meadows Road. Witnesses describe finding the man on the roadway suffering from serious injuries.

Sadly, the 54-year-old Summerland man succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene, states Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP. Our investigators are now trying to piece together what caused the crash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident as well as anyone who has a dash camera and was driving in the area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.