Cyclist Killed on Highway 97 in Lake Country

On May 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:53 am, Kelowna RCMP where dispatched to the intersection of Old Vernon Hwy at Hwy 97 to assist with a fatal collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP have closed the intersection down to one lane in all directions until further notice and have traffic control persons in place to assist.

The RCMP are requesting that motorist and pedestrians avoid the intersection during this time and will provide an update as soon as details are available.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting that if there are any witnesses to please come forward or if you have any dash camera surveillance from around the time of this collision to also please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.