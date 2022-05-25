iHeartRadio

Cyclist was elderly man

RCMP_logo.svg

The investigation into yesterday’s fatality involving the cyclist is on-going.

At about 6:53 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Road in Kelowna.

The initial investigation has found that a 70-year-old male cyclist attempted to cross Highway 97 from west to east during morning, rush hour traffic when he was struck by a Honda Fit travelling northbound. 

The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Southeast Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (SECARS) attended and assisted with the investigation. A portion of the highway was closed while officers conducted the investigation and it was re-opened again by 10:00 a.m.

 

 

