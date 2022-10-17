Dach Out with Injury. Cousins Re-assigned

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR (DACH PICTURED)

The Kelowna Rockets announced a pair of roster updates today, placing captain Colton Dach in concussion protocol and reassigning forward Scott Cousins to the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL.

Dach left Saturday night's game against the Everett Silvertips after being hit in the neutral zone late in the third period. He is listed as out week-to-week with an upper body injury.

Cousins, 18, has appeared in three games for Kelowna this season, posting one shot on net. The Prince George, BC product will remain on the Rockets protected list and be available to the team as an affiliate player for the remainder of the season.