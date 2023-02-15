Dan Albas appointed the Co-Chair of a joint House of Commons and Senate committee for the Scrutiny

Dan Albas, Member of Parliament, Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, was appointed the Co-Chair of a joint House of Commons and Senate committee for the Scrutiny of Regulations.

This joint parliamentary committee has the mandate to review government regulations and insure that government bodies and the bureaucrats that work within them remain accountable to Parliament.

“I am thankful to my leader, Pierre Poilievre, our Opposition Whip, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and my Conservative Party of Canada colleagues for their support as I take on this new role,” said Dan Albas. “I look forward to working with all MPs & Senators on this important committee.”

For more information on the committee and it’s work, please visit: https://www.parl.ca/Committees/en/REGS