Dan Albas Missing from Conservative Party Shadow Cabinet
“Congratulations to all my colleagues on their shadow cabinet roles. I am especially excited to see so many British Columbians in shadow cabinet – it’s important that our voices are heard in Ottawa!
I am very supportive of our Leader, Pierre Poilievre, and the direction he has chosen to take our party.
I asked not to be considered for a role at this time as I have a family member dealing with an illness.
I’m looking forward to assisting my colleagues as we work together to hold this Trudeau Liberal government to account.”
