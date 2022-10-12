Dan Albas MP Report

At the top this week, I would like to congratulate Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray in her new Shadow Cabinet role as the critic for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.



As the labour market tightens, wait lists for skilled immigration grow and economic winds blow, this will be a key portfolio and I wish her well.



I would also like to congratulate North-Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold in his continued role as the Associate critic for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.



His work on aquatic invasive species is near and dear to many of us that want to protect freshwater lakes like the Okanagan.



If you follow Canadian politics closely you may have heard that the Leader of His Majesty’s Official Opposition, the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, announced his new shadow cabinet on Wednesday.



While it has been a great honour to serve in a variety of different portfolios in the opposition shadow cabinet, I will not be part of this shadow cabinet and as someone who long believed in accountability and transparency, I would like to share the reason why.



A member of my family was diagnosed with an illness and so I asked to be withdrawn from consideration for a role in the upcoming shadow cabinet.



This decision will allow for more time to be spent on issues unique to our riding and also more time for my family, as being in shadow cabinet is a serious time commitment.



As far as issues unique to the riding, we have one very important one. Local government elections.



In every community across British Columbia, many good people have put their name forward to serve.



In some cases, they may be running for re-election for the first time.



In all these situations we are fortunate that people have come forward with a passion and dedication to potentially serve as elected officials.



Local Government is important as it provides many of the day-to-day services families rely upon.



Increasingly, as our climate changes, we also see many local mayors and councils facing extreme situations never thought possible.



I can state firsthand that Federal and Provincial disaster assistance programs are not meeting the demands of communities facing these situations.



Who you elect to represent you and your community is critically important.



I encourage all citizens to scrutinize your local candidates closely, ask tough questions and more importantly make sure you get out and vote.



My question this week:



Do you plan on voting in the October 15 local government election?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.