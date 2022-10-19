Dan Albas MP Report

Canadians awoke to news this week that Canada’s rate of inflation means that prices will continue to rise at a rate of 6.9%.



The “upside” ,according to some media headlines, is that inflation rate increase of 6.9% is not accelerating as quickly as the 7% rate as it had last month.



Unfortunately for grocery prices, it is even worse as the rate of food inflation is currently at 11.4%.



This is the fastest increase since 1981 and is causing considerable discomfort for constituents I have spoken with, particularly those with low or fixed incomes who are feeling triple squeezed by higher gas, groceries and housing costs.



On the subject of food inflation, this week the House of Commons voted unanimously for an NDP motion that proposes a number of measures to closely examine the profits of Canada’s largest grocery stores.



I should add that several economists and other experts in this area have reported that they believe the data will show excess profiteering is not the cause of rapidly rising grocery prices.



From my perspective I believe it is important that this area is properly scrutinized and that grocery stores are accountable to elected officials to explain their pricing structures.



Also occurring in Ottawa is the ongoing Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) that is hearing testimony from a variety of sources as it probes whether the Trudeau Liberal government met the standard for invoking emergency powers found in the Emergencies Act as required by law.



While not a court of law, the Commission has several powers to call for evidence and to hear testimony and has expressed that it would like for the public to submit their views on this matter.



For those wishing to share a submission or email on this subject directly with the Commission, please go to the following link:



publicorderemergencycommission.ca/share-your-views/



Before I close this week, I would like to take a moment to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of fallen RCMP officer Constable Shaelyn Yang, who was fatally stabbed while checking on a homeless individual camping in a Burnaby park.



Constable Yang was an RCMP mental health and homeless outreach officer.



This indirectly leads to my question for this week.



Now that our civic elections are complete and many new mayors and councillors were elected, often at the expense of incumbents, it has been suggested by some that one drive for change was public safety.



My question this week:



How concerned are you about how well all levels of government combined are addressing public safety concerns?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.