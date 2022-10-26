Dan Albas MP Report

Early this week I was contacted by a local journalist for reaction to reports that the government delegation headed by PM Trudeau to attend the Queens funeral in London had cost $397,000 for the 5-night stay.



One room was reported to have cost $6,000 per night and included a private butler.

The Trudeau Liberal government so far refuses to disclose who stayed in that room.



For the record, this was a non-partisan delegation that included past Liberal and Conservative Prime Ministers as well as other dignitaries and elected officials.



When I was asked for my reaction, I was taken back to ten years ago when it was revealed a former Conservative cabinet minister had charged taxpayers $16 for a glass of orange juice, ironically also while travelling in London at an expensive hotel.



My reaction is the same then as it is now.

It is totally unacceptable there is not greater respect for the spending of tax dollars.

In the case of former Minister Bev Oda, the Minister did the honourable thing and resigned after her expenses were reported. She also repaid the expenses out of her own pocket.



In this case the Trudeau Liberal Government will not even tell us who should be held accountable for staying in a $6,000 a night hotel room.

That is totally unacceptable.



Also announced this week is the Bank of Canada is once again raising the overnight interest rate to 3.75%.

This is another increase from the previously announced increase of 3.25%



I am hearing from many families who are seriously struggling financially, as the increased payments on household debt have become unsustainable for them.



As one family recently shared, they are now coping with the extra payments solely through their line of credit however, the interest of the line of credit is also increasing, and they have calculated they can make two more months of payments before they max out their line of credit.



Many have also expressed concerns that if there is a cold winter having high heating bills on top of everything else will be the "straw that broke the camel's back".



Unfortunately, as the Official Conservative Opposition, every effort we have made to have carbon tax increases delayed or GST removed from fuel have been opposed by the Liberal/NDP partnership.



With the Bank of Canada now confirming that carbon taxes increase inflation, this would be one measure the Trudeau Liberal Government could undertake to help many struggling Canadians and yet they refuse.

At a time when many are struggling, the Liberals do not have any concern with renting a $6,000 a night hotel room,

I am seriously concerned PM Trudeau does not appreciate or understand just how real the financial challenges that some Canadians are facing.



I should also add that many that I hear from, in this challenging fiscal situation, have good jobs and as a result do not qualify for many of the rebate and assistance programs that are available.



This Liberal government once promised to help the middle class and yet everyday I hear from more middle-class families who cannot afford to make ends meet.



My question this week:

Do you think Canadians that heat their homes with natural gas or propane should be punished with a carbon tax for attempting to stay warm in the cold winter months?

I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.