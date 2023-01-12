Dan Albas MP Report

This week began with a significant announcement from the Trudeau Liberal Government that $19 billion will be spent to acquire 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, in a deal that will require a further $70 billion in related maintenance costs over the lifetime of the aircraft.

You may recall that these are the same F-35 that Prime Minister Trudeau made comments ranging from ““we will not buy the F-35 stealth fighter bomber” to the “F-35 “did not work” and that “It no longer makes sense, if it ever did, to have a stealth, first-strike capacity fifth-generation fighter,".

Trudeau’s opposition to the F-35 was to the point that he stated, “for Canadian taxpayers it will be a nightmare".

Unlike PM Trudeau, as a member of the official opposition, I will not criticize the announcement to purchase the F-35 this week, aside from pointing out Trudeau’s politically motivated hypocrisy in opposing this aircraft back in 2015.

Our current fleet of CF-18s entered service in 1982 and are now over 40 years old.



Aside from the age and added maintenance costs, the Royal Canadian Air Force also reports pilot recruitment challenges in part because of the lack of an advanced, modern-day aircraft to fly.

The F-35 is an advanced fighter jet that is also used by many of Canada’s allies including the United States.



I supported the decision by the former Conservative Government to back the F-35 and I likewise support the current Liberal Government in finally recognizing the former Conservative Government was correct in believing the F-35 is the best aircraft to replace our fleet of aging CF-18 aircraft.

One other topic that has come out of Ottawa of late relates to the explosive growth in the use of private consultants by the Trudeau Liberal government.

For some background, in 2015 PM Trudeau promised “to save billions by reducing the use of external consultants.” (as reported by the National Post).



Flash forward to this week, reports are that this same Trudeau Liberal Government has increased the use of private consultants by close to 60% since 2015.

At the same time the Trudeau Liberal Government is significantly outsourcing work to private consultants, it has also grown the size of the public service from 342,000 employees in 2015/16 to 391,000 employees in 2020/21.

This in turn has raised annual payroll costs from just under $40 billion to over $60 billion.



Despite this significant growth in the size of the federal public service, as well as increased private consultants, many Canadians will know that accessing public services such as obtaining a passport or immigration has rarely taken longer.

In response to this, the official opposition will be putting forward a motion to the Government Operations Committee, that will require the Trudeau Liberal Government to produce all written records related to a specific contractor that will include contracts, conversations, records of work done, meetings held and more.

The opposition believes this information should be studied and made publicly available.



As the leader of the Official Opposition, the Hon. Pierre Poilievre has stated:



“We think that when you have qualified public servants to do the job, we should not be contracting out the same work to high-priced consultants who charge more,” adding; “By contracting everything out, you end up paying more. We intend to bring that work in-house.”

My question this week:



Do you share concerns of Pierre Poilievre and the Official Opposition over the growing use of private consultants by the Trudeau Liberal Government?

I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca