Dan Albas says constituents want answers

Canada is now ranked 47th world-wide when it comes to administering first vaccine shots.

That concerns Okanagan MP Dan Albas.

"We have lots of seniors in my riding, not all of them live in long term care and they are wondering when they will get the vaccine as well."

Vaccines are set to start flowing, with the government purchasing an extra four-million doses of vaccine from Moderna.

"The Prime Minister needs to use the power of his office. That bully-pulpit to phone up people and to get Canadians into the line," Albas added.

