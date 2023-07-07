Dance, stretch & roll at Stuart Park this summer

Dancing in the Park, Roller Nights and Sunset Yoga are back for another season! Join us for some active fun all summer long. All ages, abilities and experiences levels are welcome.

Dancing in the Park on Wednesdays

Dancing in the Park takes place on Wednesday evenings in July and August from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in Stuart Park starting July 12. Enjoy a different dance style every week!

2023 dance schedule:

July 12: Zumba

July 19: SHiNE Dance Fitness

July 26: Hip Hop

August 2: Belly Fusion

August 9: Zumba

August 16: Line Dance

August 23: SHiNE Dance Fitness

August 30: Bhangra

Sunset Yoga on Wednesdays

Sunset Yoga will follow Dancing in the Park every Wednesday in July and August from 8 to 9 p.m. starting July 12. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle and enjoy a yoga practice led by a certified instructor.

Roller Night on Tuesdays

Skate to the beat with Roller Night in Stuart Park on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. from July 11 until August 29. Bring your own roller or inline skates and safety equipment or rent equipment on-site.