Dancing in the Park, Park & Play cancelled this summer

To align with the Provincial Health Officer’s direction regarding large events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dancing in the Park and Park & Play have been cancelled this summer.

“We’re disappointed that two of our free community events can’t go ahead this summer, but we didn’t feel we would be able to modify the programs in a way that ensured the Provincial Health Orders could be maintained,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We recognize that family events are important to our community, so we’re taking this time to make these programs even better in the years to come.”

A short survey to help plan for next summer’s community events is available now at getinvolved.kelowna.ca. The anonymous survey takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

Residents looking to connect with neighbours this summer for small get-togethers can request to borrow the Strong Neighbourhoods “Meet Your Street Kit”. Residents can sign out the kit and enjoy a variety of games including stacking cups, ladder ball, bocce and giant Connect 4. An instructor will be available to support these small block socials by overseeing the games and ensuring the equipment is cleaned regularly. To make a request to borrow the Meet your Street Kit, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

Since 2010, Dancing in the Park has been featured at Stuart Park on Wednesday evenings throughout July and August. The event has expended in recent years to include Sunset Yoga and Retro Roller Nights.

Park & Play is a free all-ages event that usually runs weeknights throughout July and August at various parks throughout the city featuring bouncers, activities, games and on select evenings, also includes ParksAlive musical entertainment. Park & Play has been running in Kelowna since 2008.