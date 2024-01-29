Dangerous driver facing serious charges

A 34-year-old man is facing a serious driving offence after multiple reports from the public about an erratic driver in Vernon on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Vernon RCMP officers received several calls complaining that a small black vehicle had committed a hit and run and was being driven in a dangerous manner.

Officers responded and located the suspect.

The driver was arrested on the scene and charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 34-year-old Vernon man was later released from custody and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at a later date.