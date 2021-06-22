Dangers of leaving pets in hot cars

With record high temperatures expected this week across the province, the BC SPCA is reminding pet guardians not to leave their pets in parked vehicles.

“We can’t stress strongly enough how dangerous it is to leave your pet in a hot car,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

Last year, the BC SPCA responded to more than 800 calls about animals in distress in hot cars.

The temperature in a parked car, even in the shade with windows partially open, can rapidly reach a level that can seriously harm or even kill a pet.

Dogs have no sweat glands, so they can only cool themselves by panting and by releasing heat through their paws.

The BC SPCA urges pet guardians to leave their animals at home when running errands on a hot day.

“If you will need to leave them in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes, don’t take them. Your dog will be much happier – and safer – at home, with shade and plenty of fresh cool water,” Chortyk added.