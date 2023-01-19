David Crosby, dead at 81

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter founder of both the Byrds and Crosby and Stills & Nash, has died at the age of 81, according to media reports on Thursday.

Variety shared a statement from Crosby’s wife saying the musician died after “a long illness” and was surrounded by his family when he passed.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us,” the statement reads. “His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

Melissa Etheridge, who had a baby with Crosby via sperm donation, took to social media on Thursday to honor the late fellow musician.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure," Etheridge wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair.

Photorights-RollingStone