David Eby to be Declared the New Leader of the Provincial NDP on Friday


David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the BC New Democratic Party tomorrow,clearing the way for him to be sworn in as Premier.

A statement from the party's chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull says after the executive's decision last night to disqualify the only other candidate, Anjali Appadurai, she will declare Eby the new leader.

Premier John Horgan had said he would leave in December, but Cull says she may adjust the election date as there is only one candidate.

