Davis Kyle announces campaign for Kelowna City Council

Davis Kyle, 25, is the latest candidate to announce his intention to seek nomination for city council on

October 15. He currently is an infrastructure procurement professional with Public Service and Procurement

Canada, with his career in the private and public sectors centered around responsible financial

management for taxpayers and entrepreneurs.

Kyle's campaign says he has a track record of making sure taxpayer dollars are used prudently and he's an independent voice with the plan and new energy required

for making Kelowna more affordable, safe, and livable for all Kelowna residents.

The 25 year old has lived in Kelowna since moving with his family from Calgary in 2003. He says it important to take on the housing crisis and understands

the need for affordable housing development. That is why Kyle says his campaign will focus on supporting increased affordable housing land

acquisition, loosening exclusionary zoning laws, and removing some of the government barriers that drive

up the cost of housing for first-time homebuyers.

The candidate says another staple of his campaing is understanding the need to improve road infrastructure

and public transportation.

Davis Kyle can be contacted at KyleforKelowna@gmail.com or you can view more on his platform at Kyleforkelowna.com