Day of Mourning Ceremony at Peticton's Gyro Park

The public is invited to attend this Friday’s (April 28, 2023) Day of Mourning remembering those who have died or been injured on the job.

“Everyone expects to go home after a day’s work but far too many people don’t make it or suffer lasting trauma,” says Daniel York, the City of Penticton’s senior advisor on occupational health and safety. “The Day of Mourning is a chance to remember those who have died, been injured or suffered an illness due to their work. It’s also a chance to honour them by committing to working together to ensure worker safety is a priority for all of us.”

In Penticton, the Day of Mourning will be held at Gyro Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Representatives from the City, the RCMP, CUPE 608, the Penticton Fire Department and WorkSafe BC will speak and place a carnation in a commemorative wreath.

As well, Daniel York and Curtis Gibbons, local president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, are guests on the latest edition of PenTALKton and share their personal stories, talk about the risks in the workplace and highlight new strategies to deal with them. The podcast is available at https://www.penticton.ca/our-community/videos/day-mourning