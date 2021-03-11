Daylight Saving Time, Take Caution on the Roads

Start going to bed earlier now. Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.

A study by RSA Canada and Gallagher Insurance found nearly half of British Columbians aren't aware of road risks associated with the time change, but collisions go up about 23%.

RSA Canada's National Director of Auto and Physical Damage Kristina Pallas says more than a third of BC residents are concerned about fatigued drivers after the change.

"We know that British Columbians has it ranked as one of the higher risks they see associated with spring driving. The Sleep Foundation has even done their own individual study stating that on average Canadians lose 40 minutes of sleep at night in the month of March. So, it's not surprising that it definitely plays into the risks associated with driving after Daylight Saving Time."

Pallas notes changes to weather also have an impact.

"It's not just Daylight Saving Time, it's also spring time. Looking at our survey results and what British Columbians were factoring as other risks - number one would be sun glare. Not surprising, the sun is up much longer coming into the spring and really affecting that to and from commute."

Other concerns include heavy rain and increased pedestrian traffic.

The survey found half of British Columbians think getting rid of Daylight Saving could help reduce road collisions.