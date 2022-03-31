Daytime Work on New Shannon Lake Road Roundabout in West Kelowna, becomes Nighttime Work

The daytime closure of Shannon Lake Road will end Friday, April 1 at approximately 5 p.m., as the project transitions to overnight work.

Starting Sunday, April 3 until Sunday, April 24, construction will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, at the intersection of Shannon Lake, Bartley and Stevens Roads. During this time, Shannon Lake Road between Bartley Road North to Dominion Road will be closed to thru traffic to build the remaining portions of the roundabout.

For the safety of the public and crews working on site, sections of Stevens Road and Shannon Lake Road will be closed and detour routes will be in effect.

A detour will be in place on Byland Road to Juliann Road for motorists and access to Byland Road from Stevens Road (via Juliann Road) will be maintained.

The existing detour remains on Shannon Lake Road to Old Okanagan Highway.

Local access for residents off Bartley Road North will be maintained via Shannon Lake Road eastbound. Transit and access for emergency services will continue during the overnight closure.

Motorists travelling on Shannon Lake Road may experience minor delays and are advised to drive with caution as the road remains in construction condition.

Once the roundabout work is complete, crews will begin constructing sidewalks and bike lanes east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road. An update will be provided prior to the next phase of work. The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.

The City appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while active transportation upgrades are underway.

To learn more about the project, visit OurWK.ca/shannon-lake-roundabout