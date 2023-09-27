Dayton St. overpass maintenance

Beginning Oct. 3, until early November, improvements are being made to the Dayton Street Overpass on Harvey Ave. The project will include concrete rehabilitation and repairs to the north plaza.

The Harvey Avenue motorist’s entrance to Parkinson Recreation Centre may be closed intermittently during construction. Parkinson Recreation Centre can also be accessed via Parkinson Way. The transit stop on Harvey Ave. at Kirschner Road – Parkinson Station will not be impacted by construction.

The overpass is expected to remain open for people walking and biking, for the majority of construction, however, intermittent closures are possible. Construction hours are scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., however, work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts on businesses and commuters.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this maintenance. Please look for signs in the area for the most up to date information and information on upcoming closures.Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.